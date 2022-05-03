PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,700 shares, an increase of 39.3% from the March 31st total of 36,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 321,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,010,000 after purchasing an additional 14,390 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 196,104 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,539,000 after acquiring an additional 12,065 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 39,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 15,664 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,694 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.72. The stock had a trading volume of 101,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,472. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.54. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a 1-year low of $14.07 and a 1-year high of $19.47.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were given a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

