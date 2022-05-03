PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Short Interest Down 41.4% in April

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,600 shares, a decline of 41.4% from the March 31st total of 152,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 492,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in PIMCO High Income Fund by 40.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 113,669 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 32,747 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO High Income Fund by 7.9% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 122,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 9,024 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO High Income Fund by 6.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 236,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 14,582 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 43.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 30.5% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 421,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 98,505 shares during the last quarter. 8.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PHK stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.60. 418,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,174. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.01. PIMCO High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $7.18.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.29%.

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.

