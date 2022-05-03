Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Receives $32.93 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.93.

PING has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

In other news, CFO Raj M. Dani sold 26,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.48, for a total transaction of $783,106.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 472,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,920,868.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Bryan Kristian Nagel sold 39,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $1,098,630.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 473,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,335,311.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 224,564 shares of company stock valued at $6,259,867 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Ping Identity by 229.8% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ping Identity in the 4th quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Ping Identity by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares during the period. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PING traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $26.70. 806,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,088,237. Ping Identity has a 12 month low of $17.60 and a 12 month high of $30.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 4.65% and a negative net margin of 21.50%. The firm had revenue of $75.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ping Identity will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.

