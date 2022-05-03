Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 820,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,509 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $78,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,566.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

PNFP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens decreased their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $124.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.86.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 5,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $583,395.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 8,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $767,692.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,988 shares of company stock valued at $1,657,088 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PNFP traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.71. 1,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,211. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.64 and a 52-week high of $111.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.20.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $342.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.34 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 36.76%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.94%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile (Get Rating)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.