Pinnacle West Capital (PNW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Pinnacle West Capital has set its FY22 guidance at $3.90-4.10 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $3.900-$4.100 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.17. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $798.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Pinnacle West Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Pinnacle West Capital to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $71.24 on Tuesday. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12-month low of $62.78 and a 12-month high of $88.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.16%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 559,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,469,000 after purchasing an additional 126,329 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 101,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,197,000 after purchasing an additional 13,089 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 652,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,042,000 after purchasing an additional 201,909 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 232,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,441,000 after purchasing an additional 92,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PNW shares. Argus boosted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.32.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

