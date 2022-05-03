Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Receives $41.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.73.

Several analysts have recently commented on PINS shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Pinterest from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Pinterest from $32.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Pinterest from $50.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th.

Pinterest stock traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.39. 12,665,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,383,005. Pinterest has a fifty-two week low of $18.32 and a fifty-two week high of $81.77. The company has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.57.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.21. Pinterest had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 59,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $1,217,389.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 53,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $1,398,031.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 352,848 shares of company stock valued at $8,090,398. 8.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 242.5% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 214.8% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 135.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

