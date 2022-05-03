Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PPSI. TheStreet lowered shares of Pioneer Power Solutions from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pioneer Power Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of Pioneer Power Solutions stock opened at $4.10 on Friday. Pioneer Power Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $3.09 and a fifty-two week high of $14.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.54 million, a P/E ratio of -16.40 and a beta of -0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.23.

Pioneer Power Solutions ( NASDAQ:PPSI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 million. Pioneer Power Solutions had a negative net margin of 11.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.81%. Research analysts expect that Pioneer Power Solutions will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $1,076,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Pioneer Power Solutions by 74,988.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 74,988 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Power Solutions by 2.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Pioneer Power Solutions by 47.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Power Solutions by 8.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. 5.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Power Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services electric power systems, distributed energy resources, used and new power generation equipment, and mobile EV charging solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.

