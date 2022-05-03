PIXEL 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2,702.00 (PXL)

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. PIXEL has a total market capitalization of $979,590.79 and $2,702.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PIXEL has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. One PIXEL coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PIXEL alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,504.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $288.35 or 0.00748866 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.91 or 0.00194548 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005310 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00019005 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001509 BTC.

Uno Re (UNO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000398 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PIXEL Coin Profile

PXL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction . PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

Buying and Selling PIXEL

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PIXEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIXEL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.