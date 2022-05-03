PlatON Market Cap Tops $87.60 Million (LAT)

PlatON (LAT) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. PlatON has a market capitalization of $87.60 million and $2.65 million worth of PlatON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlatON coin can currently be purchased for $0.0366 or 0.00000097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PlatON has traded down 17.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,348.47 or 1.00033396 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00029401 BTC.

PlatON Coin Profile

PlatON (CRYPTO:LAT) is a coin. PlatON’s total supply is 10,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,392,631,475 coins. PlatON’s official Twitter account is @latiumcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Latium is a decentralized microtasking platform for projects and community initiatives, improving efficiency and transparency for freelance workers and project participants. The ecosystem is comprised of task doers and makers, those who complete tasks and those who pay for them to be completed (respecitvely). Additional features include a reputation system, profile management, referral programs and LAT transfer system. LAT is an ERC20 token that acts as the main form of payment on the platform “

