PLAYSTUDIOS (MYPS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. PLAYSTUDIOS has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $71.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.89 million. On average, analysts expect PLAYSTUDIOS to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get PLAYSTUDIOS alerts:

NASDAQ MYPS opened at $5.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.53. PLAYSTUDIOS has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $10.08.

In related news, CEO Andrew S. Pascal bought 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.59 per share, for a total transaction of $60,372.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 305,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,708,304. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew S. Pascal bought 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.84 per share, for a total transaction of $60,152.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,632. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 222,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,243 in the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 291.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 8,510 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Institutional investors own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MYPS. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on PLAYSTUDIOS from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised PLAYSTUDIOS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PLAYSTUDIOS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.56.

PLAYSTUDIOS Company Profile (Get Rating)

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.