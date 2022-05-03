Polyus Gold International Limited (PLZLY) (OTCMKTS:PLZLY) Trading Down 13.8%

Polyus Gold International Limited (PLZLY) (OTCMKTS:PLZLY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 13.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.50 and last traded at $2.50. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.50.
Polyus Gold International Limited (PLZLY) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PLZLY)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Polyus Gold International Limited (PLZLY) (PLZLY)
- onsemi Is A Deep-Value In The Chip Sector
- Is The FOMC About To Spark A Massive Stock Market Correction?
- Knight-Swift Transportation Stock is a Logistics Winner
- Enphase Energy Has a Sunny Future With Some Clouds in the Short Term
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Polyus Gold International Limited (PLZLY) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polyus Gold International Limited (PLZLY) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.