Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Shares Bought by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,533 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,196 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 0.12% of Popular worth $8,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BPOP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Popular by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Popular by 264.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 145,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,327,000 after buying an additional 105,848 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Popular in the third quarter valued at $235,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Popular in the third quarter valued at $3,573,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Popular by 9.5% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 191,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,851,000 after buying an additional 16,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BPOP traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.03. 35,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,962. Popular, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.31 and a 1 year high of $99.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.46.

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.39. Popular had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 31.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.96%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Popular from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Popular currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.20.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

