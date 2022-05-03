Potbelly (PBPB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Potbelly to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $102.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.10 million. Potbelly had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a negative return on equity of 938.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. On average, analysts expect Potbelly to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ PBPB opened at $6.30 on Tuesday. Potbelly has a 12-month low of $4.83 and a 12-month high of $9.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.86.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PBPB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Potbelly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Potbelly from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Potbelly in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Potbelly in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Potbelly by 348.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 47,782 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Potbelly by 149.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 52,046 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Potbelly by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 122,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 32,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Potbelly by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 502,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. 52.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops. As of December 26, 2021, it had 443 shops in 33 states and the District of Columbia, which included 397 shops and 46 franchisees operated shops. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002.

