Power Index Pool Token (PIPT) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $7,254.00

Power Index Pool Token (PIPT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. Power Index Pool Token has a market capitalization of $290,190.88 and approximately $7,254.00 worth of Power Index Pool Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Power Index Pool Token has traded down 10.1% against the dollar. One Power Index Pool Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.45 or 0.00003841 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 200.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000770 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $82.57 or 0.00218438 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.08 or 0.00468473 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00038957 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $71,681.79 or 1.89637973 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Power Index Pool Token Coin Profile

Power Index Pool Token’s total supply is 199,884 coins. Power Index Pool Token’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Power Index Pool Token’s official website is app.powerpool.finance/#/mainnet/pools/shared/0xb2B9335791346E94245DCd316A9C9ED486E6dD7f

Power Index Pool Token Coin Trading

