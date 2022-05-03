Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.17.

NASDAQ POWI traded up $2.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $82.96. 448,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,899. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 0.98. Power Integrations has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $110.66.

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $182.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Power Integrations will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $855,335.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Clifford Walker sold 1,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total value of $136,966.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 110,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,097,633.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,758 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,929 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Power Integrations in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 89.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 55.6% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 98.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

