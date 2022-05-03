PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank lowered its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 45.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,773 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,486 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PPG traded up $5.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,849,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,141. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.46 and its 200 day moving average is $149.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.15. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.32 and a twelve month high of $182.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.47.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.25. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PPG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.44.

In related news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,171.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,207,620.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

