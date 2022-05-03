PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by Philadelphia Trust Co.

Philadelphia Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in PPL were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PPL by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 22,942,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $639,624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,284,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $314,599,000 after buying an additional 3,011,975 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,238,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,441,000 after buying an additional 1,310,688 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 131.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,458,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,302,000 after buying an additional 2,531,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,441,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,841,000 after buying an additional 233,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.
PPL stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.16. 29,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,924,331. The stock has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.16. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $30.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.82 and its 200 day moving average is $28.64.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently -41.88%.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PPL. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PPL from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.60.
About PPL (Get Rating)
PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.
