Precigen, Inc. (NYSE:PGEN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Precigen, Inc. (NYSE:PGEN – Get Rating) will announce ($0.14) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Precigen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.15). Precigen posted earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Precigen will report full year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.53). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Precigen.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Precigen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Precigen stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.40. 922,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,675,534. Precigen has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $8.72.

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies. In addition, the company offers UltraVector platform that incorporates advanced DNA construction technologies and computational models to design and assemble genetic components into complex gene expression programs; mbIL15, a gene that enhances functional characteristics of immune cells; Sleeping Beauty, a non-viral transposon/transposase system; AttSite recombinases, which breaks and rejoins DNA at specific sequences; AdenoVerse technology platform, a library of engineered adenovector serotypes; and L.

