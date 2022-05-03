Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Trading 7.4% Higher

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD)’s share price shot up 7.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $67.60 and last traded at $67.51. 1,282 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 80,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.83.

PDS has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$82.50 to C$115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TD Securities increased their price target on Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$142.00 in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.17.

The firm has a market capitalization of $901.56 million, a P/E ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 2.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Precision Drilling ( NYSE:PDS Get Rating ) (TSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($3.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($2.59). Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 16.91% and a negative return on equity of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.13) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Precision Drilling Co. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Precision Drilling by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,538,000 after buying an additional 49,910 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 11.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 17.9% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after acquiring an additional 14,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 73.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

