Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) PT Raised to C$147.00

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$147.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt restated a buy rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling to C$82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$62.50 to C$115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Tudor Pickering restated a buy rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$133.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$96.83.

PD stock opened at C$80.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$86.67 and a 200-day moving average of C$63.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.12. Precision Drilling has a 12 month low of C$30.45 and a 12 month high of C$107.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.07.

Precision Drilling ( TSE:PD Get Rating ) (NYSE:PDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C($2.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($1.60) by C($0.45). The firm had revenue of C$295.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$283.33 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Precision Drilling will post 3.4200001 EPS for the current year.

In other Precision Drilling news, Senior Officer Veronica H. Foley sold 3,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.40, for a total value of C$222,801.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$715,946.65. Also, Director Brian James Gibson sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.42, for a total transaction of C$117,472.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$328,554.50. Insiders have sold a total of 16,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,092,104 over the last three months.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

