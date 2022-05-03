Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) Short Interest Update

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 694,500 shares, a decrease of 25.9% from the March 31st total of 936,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 360,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Predictive Oncology by 411.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 15,113 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Predictive Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Predictive Oncology by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 18,344 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Predictive Oncology during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Predictive Oncology by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,832 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 235,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POAI stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,008. Predictive Oncology has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.95.

Predictive Oncology ( NASDAQ:POAI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Predictive Oncology had a negative net margin of 1,383.39% and a negative return on equity of 28.75%. The business had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Predictive Oncology will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Predictive Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Predictive Oncology Inc, a knowledge-driven company, focuses on developing personalized cancer therapies using artificial intelligence (AI) primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Helomics, zPREDICTA, Soluble, and Skyline. The Helomics segment offers clinical testing services comprising tumor drug response testing and genomic profiling tests; and contract research services through patient-centric drug discovery using active learning technology for discovery, clinical and translational research, clinical trials, and diagnostic development and validation.

