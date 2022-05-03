Presearch Price Hits $0.12 on Major Exchanges (PRE)

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 3rd. One Presearch coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000321 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Presearch has traded down 18.9% against the US dollar. Presearch has a total market capitalization of $48.99 million and $621,709.00 worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Presearch

Presearch (CRYPTO:PRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 4th, 2017. Presearch’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 396,578,435 coins. Presearch’s official Twitter account is @PremiumCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Presearch is /r/PresearchCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Presearch is www.presearch.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Presearch is an open, decentralized search engine that rewards community members with Presearch tokens for their usage, contribution to, and promotion of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Presearch

