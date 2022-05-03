Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) EVP Sells $246,573.08 in Stock

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) EVP John Ainsworth sold 5,122 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total transaction of $246,573.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,580,002.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ PRGS traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $48.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,311. Progress Software Co. has a 12-month low of $41.68 and a 12-month high of $53.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.67 and a 200-day moving average of $47.22.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. Progress Software had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 39.08%. The company had revenue of $147.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Progress Software Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.11%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 0.8% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 33,539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 1.5% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 21,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 99.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on PRGS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

