Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) EVP Sells $246,573.08 in Stock

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) EVP John Ainsworth sold 5,122 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total transaction of $246,573.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,580,002.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ PRGS traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $48.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,311. Progress Software Co. has a 12-month low of $41.68 and a 12-month high of $53.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.67 and a 200-day moving average of $47.22.
Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. Progress Software had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 39.08%. The company had revenue of $147.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Progress Software Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 0.8% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 33,539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 1.5% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 21,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 99.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of analysts recently commented on PRGS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.
Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.
