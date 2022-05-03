Progyny (PGNY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Progyny to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Progyny has set its Q1 2022 guidance at $-0.020-$-0.010 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $-0.010-$0.070 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $127.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.87 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect Progyny to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PGNY stock opened at $39.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.46 and a 200 day moving average of $47.80. Progyny has a 1 year low of $32.86 and a 1 year high of $68.32.

In other news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 139,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.13, for a total transaction of $5,469,434.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total value of $336,115.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 552,026 shares of company stock valued at $23,486,523 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,466,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Progyny by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,923,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,955,000 after buying an additional 136,122 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Progyny by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Progyny by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Progyny by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 67,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after buying an additional 4,342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

PGNY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered Progyny from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.43.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

