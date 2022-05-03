Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSRW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSRW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 32.1% from the March 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

PRSRW stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.19. 1,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,442. Prospector Capital has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $1.09.

Get Prospector Capital alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for Prospector Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospector Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.