Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Short Interest Update

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 928,000 shares, a growth of 30.5% from the March 31st total of 711,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,020,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PROSY. UBS Group cut their target price on Prosus from €97.00 ($102.11) to €76.00 ($80.00) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Prosus from €137.00 ($144.21) to €128.00 ($134.74) in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Prosus in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Prosus from €122.00 ($128.42) to €110.00 ($115.79) in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Investec lowered Prosus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.08.

OTCMKTS:PROSY traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.65. The stock had a trading volume of 785,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,307. Prosus has a 1-year low of $8.93 and a 1-year high of $21.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.56.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

