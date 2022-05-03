Proton (XPR) Trading Down 14.4% Over Last Week

Proton (XPR) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 2nd. In the last week, Proton has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Proton has a market cap of $90.01 million and approximately $2.13 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Proton coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,487.51 or 0.99993836 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.09 or 0.00101569 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00029317 BTC.

About Proton

Proton is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 12,428,594,196 coins and its circulating supply is 10,852,160,505 coins. The official message board for Proton is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . Proton’s official website is www.protonchain.com . The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

Buying and Selling Proton

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

