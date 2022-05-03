Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co lessened its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 14,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,765,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $219,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,975 shares of company stock worth $9,821,709 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PRU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.46.

PRU traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $108.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,101,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,242. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $94.51 and a one year high of $124.22. The company has a market capitalization of $40.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.79. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 24.73%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

