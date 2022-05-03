PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 25,179 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 304,496 shares.The stock last traded at $187.52 and had previously closed at $186.82.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PSB shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on PS Business Parks from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com cut PS Business Parks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Get PS Business Parks alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.56%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 280.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 12,509 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of PS Business Parks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PS Business Parks Company Profile (NYSE:PSB)

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PS Business Parks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PS Business Parks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.