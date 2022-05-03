PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY) Short Interest Down 33.3% in April

PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the March 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PTXKY remained flat at $$4.48 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 195 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,796. PT XL Axiata Tbk has a 12-month low of $2.67 and a 12-month high of $4.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.86 and a 200-day moving average of $4.12.
PT XL Axiata Tbk Company Profile (Get Rating)
