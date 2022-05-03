PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY) Short Interest Down 33.3% in April

PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the March 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PTXKY remained flat at $$4.48 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 195 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,796. PT XL Axiata Tbk has a 12-month low of $2.67 and a 12-month high of $4.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.86 and a 200-day moving average of $4.12.

PT XL Axiata Tbk provides telecommunication, telecommunications network, and multimedia services for consumers and businesses in Indonesia. The company offers cellular mobile and closed fixed network, Internet service provider, voice over Internet protocol, content provider, money remitter service, e-money issuance services, and Internet interconnection services.

