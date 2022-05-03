PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Acquired by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 138.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,975 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,329 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in PTC were worth $11,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in PTC by 16.4% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,027,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,214,000 after acquiring an additional 568,350 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in PTC by 60.4% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,204,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,105,000 after acquiring an additional 830,313 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PTC by 2.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,947,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,695,000 after acquiring an additional 46,152 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in PTC by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,298,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,253,000 after acquiring an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its holdings in PTC by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,180,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,042,000 after acquiring an additional 117,900 shares during the period. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on PTC shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on PTC from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on PTC from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on PTC from $141.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on PTC from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $114.63. The company had a trading volume of 43,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,359. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.55 and a 52-week high of $153.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.22 and a 200 day moving average of $114.15. The company has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $505.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.34 million. PTC had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 25.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

