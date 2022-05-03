Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Pulse Biosciences from $20.00 to $8.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Pulse Biosciences from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pulse Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.13.
Shares of NASDAQ:PLSE opened at $2.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.87. The stock has a market cap of $82.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.65. Pulse Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $29.16.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 263.6% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 91,367 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 11,202 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 853,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,635,000 after acquiring an additional 10,574 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 8,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.63% of the company’s stock.
Pulse Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pulse Biosciences (PLSE)
- GitLab Stock is Trying to Put in a Bottom Here
- Saia Growth Accelerates But It May Not Matter
- It’s Time to Book an Appointment for Teladoc Stock
- onsemi Is A Deep-Value In The Chip Sector
- Is The FOMC About To Spark A Massive Stock Market Correction?
Receive News & Ratings for Pulse Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulse Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.