Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Pulse Biosciences from $20.00 to $8.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Pulse Biosciences from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pulse Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLSE opened at $2.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.87. The stock has a market cap of $82.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.65. Pulse Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $29.16.

Pulse Biosciences ( NASDAQ:PLSE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.54) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pulse Biosciences will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 263.6% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 91,367 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 11,202 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 853,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,635,000 after acquiring an additional 10,574 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 8,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Pulse Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

