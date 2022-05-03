Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Q2’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. Q2 reported earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Q2 will report full-year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Q2.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Q2 had a negative net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS.

QTWO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Q2 from $94.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Q2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised Q2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Q2 from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Q2 from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.50.

In other Q2 news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 53,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $3,169,458.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kimberly Rutledge sold 8,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $475,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,954 shares of company stock worth $4,840,915. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QTWO. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new stake in Q2 during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Q2 by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Q2 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Q2 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Q2 by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter.

QTWO stock traded down $3.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.86. 17,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,209. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -25.34 and a beta of 1.45. Q2 has a 1 year low of $51.10 and a 1 year high of $108.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.99 and a 200-day moving average of $69.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

