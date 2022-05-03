Quaker Chemical (KWR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Quaker Chemical to post earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $447.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.69 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 8.98%. Quaker Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect Quaker Chemical to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KWR opened at $166.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $174.21 and a 200 day moving average of $210.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.14. Quaker Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $149.85 and a fifty-two week high of $276.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 24.52%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical from $305.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Quaker Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,036,672 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $470,022,000 after buying an additional 66,905 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,103 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,102,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Quaker Chemical by 3.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Quaker Chemical by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 38,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,930,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Quaker Chemical by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,652 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The company operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses.

