Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Position Raised by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 9,623 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $8,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,625,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,689,266,000 after purchasing an additional 806,359 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 413.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 967,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $140,558,000 after buying an additional 779,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 80.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,334,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $193,926,000 after buying an additional 596,838 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 537.3% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 449,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,341,000 after purchasing an additional 379,107 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 802,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $138,896,000 after purchasing an additional 258,712 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DGX stock opened at $132.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.46. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $125.77 and a 52 week high of $174.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.74.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.76 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 17.58%.

DGX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $159.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.92.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $347,215.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total transaction of $842,087.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

