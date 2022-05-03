Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by Philadelphia Trust Co.

Philadelphia Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 61,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,692,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,978 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after buying an additional 4,574 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,252 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 5,807 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 68,888 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,920,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DGX traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,136. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.49 and its 200 day moving average is $144.74. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $125.77 and a fifty-two week high of $174.16. The stock has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.30. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a $0.66 dividend. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.58%.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total value of $842,087.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $347,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on DGX. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $159.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $190.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.92.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

