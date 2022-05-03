Quiztok Achieves Market Cap of $24.98 Million (QTCON)

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. Quiztok has a total market capitalization of $24.98 million and $463,422.00 worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Quiztok has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. One Quiztok coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Quiztok Profile

Quiztok (CRYPTO:QTCON) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,797,841,197 coins. The official message board for Quiztok is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr . Quiztok’s official website is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php

According to CryptoCompare, “Quiztok filters, refines and compresses scattered knowledge and information in form of quiz contents. It's a knowledge-sharing platform where everyone can share their questions and answers. Quiztok provides quiz creators, quiz players and quiz curators QTCON as rewards to realize practical value of sharing knowledge. “

