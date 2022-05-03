RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, an increase of 21.0% from the March 31st total of 10,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ:RDCM traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.18. 1,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,973. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.33 million, a PE ratio of -29.42 and a beta of 1.13. RADCOM has a 1-year low of $9.15 and a 1-year high of $14.70.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. RADCOM had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RADCOM will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 107.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 2,032.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of RADCOM during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV acquired a new stake in shares of RADCOM during the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of RADCOM by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 49,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 6,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut RADCOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

