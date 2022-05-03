Radio Caca Trading 33.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $399.53 million and approximately $33.75 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Radio Caca has traded down 33.5% against the US dollar. One Radio Caca coin can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.72 or 0.00220524 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002041 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 231.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00039199 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.56 or 0.00433555 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69,938.06 or 1.82053904 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 coins and its circulating supply is 306,887,160,390 coins. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/RadioCacaNFT . Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

