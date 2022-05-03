Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.19-0.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $75-76.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $75.80 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Radware in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Radware from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Radware from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.00.

Radware stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.87. 1,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,866. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 176.51, a PEG ratio of 63.54 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.95. Radware has a 52 week low of $26.65 and a 52 week high of $42.19.

Radware ( NASDAQ:RDWR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Radware had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $76.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Radware will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Radware during the second quarter worth $71,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Radware during the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Radware by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Radware by 6.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,657 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Radware during the fourth quarter worth about $429,000. 76.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

