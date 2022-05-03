Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Earns Buy Rating from Susquehanna Bancshares

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $33.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s previous close.

RMBS has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Rambus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rambus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Rambus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Rambus stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,391. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 165.19 and a beta of 1.16. Rambus has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $33.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.94.

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Rambus had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $91.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Rambus will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John Shinn sold 10,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $270,057.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total transaction of $351,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,886 shares of company stock worth $4,117,876 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMBS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Rambus during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Rambus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rambus in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Rambus in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Rambus in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

