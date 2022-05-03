Rapid7 (RPD) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Rapid7 to post earnings of ($0.71) per share for the quarter. Rapid7 has set its Q1 2022 guidance at $-0.180-$-0.150 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $0.050-$0.160 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $151.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. On average, analysts expect Rapid7 to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ RPD opened at $96.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.94. Rapid7 has a twelve month low of $72.96 and a twelve month high of $145.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.67 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RPD. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Rapid7 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Rapid7 from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rapid7 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.56.

In other Rapid7 news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 5,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $604,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,008 shares of company stock worth $5,660,472. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Rapid7 by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,690,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $551,978,000 after acquiring an additional 570,372 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 183.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,756,000 after purchasing an additional 183,007 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 518,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,991,000 after purchasing an additional 44,153 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Rapid7 by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 553,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,104,000 after purchasing an additional 38,487 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 100,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,843,000 after purchasing an additional 15,676 shares in the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

