Raymond James Analysts Give Payfare (TSE:PAY) a C$16.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$16.00 price target on Payfare (TSE:PAY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE:PAY opened at C$7.29 on Friday. Payfare has a 52-week low of C$4.70 and a 52-week high of C$13.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$6.42 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.95. The stock has a market cap of C$339.77 million and a P/E ratio of -14.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

In related news, Director Marco Margiotta acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$95,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,095,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,957,250.50.

Payfare Inc, a financial technology company, provides instant payment and digital banking solutions to gig economy workers in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company offers PayFare, a platform that provides access to earnings, as well as banking services, such as ATM withdrawals, funds transfers, bill payments, and savings wallets.

