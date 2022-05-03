Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 317,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,411 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $15,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 39,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYLS opened at $43.37 on Tuesday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $43.13 and a 12-month high of $48.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.59.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%.

