Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES – Get Rating) by 1,594.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 206,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,037 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF were worth $13,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACES. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 62,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after buying an additional 29,958 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 146,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,700,000 after purchasing an additional 12,216 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Sequent Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $704,000. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 30.6% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 36,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 8,528 shares during the period.

Shares of ACES opened at $51.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.80 and a 200-day moving average of $62.65.

