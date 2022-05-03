Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,038,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,477 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.83% of Ladder Capital worth $12,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ladder Capital by 3.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 45,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 5.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 4.7% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 63,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Ladder Capital by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the period. 58.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Brian Harris sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total transaction of $376,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,058,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,273,364.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kelly Amanda Porcella sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $232,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,594 shares in the company, valued at $1,748,396.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,139 shares of company stock valued at $1,377,805. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LADR opened at $11.06 on Tuesday. Ladder Capital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $12.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 103.29 and a current ratio of 103.29.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 18.52%. Equities research analysts predict that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is presently 133.34%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LADR shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded Ladder Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ladder Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ladder Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.83.

The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

