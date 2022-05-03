Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,157 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $14,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 171.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,611,993 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $589,225,000 after buying an additional 2,911,738 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,225,185 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,306,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,996 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 6,950.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,754,257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $203,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,377 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 16.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,774,008 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,120,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 33.4% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,599,011 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $587,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TMUS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $162.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.10.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $14,448,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $126.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.63 and a 200 day moving average of $120.12. The company has a market cap of $157.91 billion, a PE ratio of 56.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.51. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.51 and a 12-month high of $150.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

