Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $12.52 Million Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 687,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,982 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $12,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 213.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,586,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,720 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 118,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 189.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 75,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 49,554 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PLTR shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Palantir Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 79,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $890,511.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 194,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $2,068,956.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 347,256 shares of company stock worth $3,900,073. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $10.74 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $29.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.41.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $432.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.07 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a positive return on equity of 14.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.