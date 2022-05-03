Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,451 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $14,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in CarMax by 1.7% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in CarMax by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CarMax by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in CarMax by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KMX. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CarMax from $140.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered CarMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citic Securities started coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of CarMax from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.64.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $91.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.43. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $85.36 and a one year high of $155.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

