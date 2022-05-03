Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 38,409 Shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 394,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,409 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 13.37% of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $15,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 10,985 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 38,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IPKW opened at $36.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.12. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $36.00 and a 52 week high of $47.14.

